The world's first LGBTQ+ games awards show will be on February 24

The games industry moves toward another first next year, when the Gayming Awards premieres on February 24. Set to be the world's first LGBTQ+ gaming awards show, the event is sponsored by EA Games and Gayming Magazine.

The Gayming Awards has received huge support from industry names, such as the likes of Square Enix, Green Man Gaming, Jagex and Creative Assembly, each of whom are listed as sponsors for the show.

"EA are delighted to be sponsoring the first ever Gayming Awards," said Colin Blackwood, UKI Country Manager at EA. "As one of the founding partners of the #RaiseTheGame pledge, we're committed to celebrating diversity and inclusion within the games industry and the Gayming Awards is a great opportunity to do just that."

Any game released within the 2020 calendar year is eligible to be voted for an award. Voting itself will take place throughout November and December 2020.