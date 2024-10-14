The Worlds 2024 Knockout Stage bracket is locked in

HQ

The League of Legends World Championship is almost over. Following a busy Play-In and Swiss Stage, the 20 qualified teams have been whittled down to just eight remaining teams, each of which have now been seeded into the final chapter of the tournament: the Knockout Stage.

The eight teams will begin to battle it out from October 17, with one match for the quarterfinals being held daily until October 20. Following this, the winners of each game will advance to the semifinals on October 26/27 and where they will battle it out for a spot in the finals, which will be hosted on November 2.

With this in mind, the quarterfinals match-ups can be seen below.



LNG Esports vs. Weibo Gaming



Hanwha Life Esports vs. Bilibili Gaming



Top Esports vs. T1



Gen.G Esports vs. FlyQuest



Out of these four teams, who is your favourite to go on and win Worlds 2024?