Warhammer 40,000: Darktide premieres for PC at the end of November and offers gory action, co-op and stunning graphics. But what are we fighting for and what planet is it all taking place on? This and more has now been explained in a new video which you can check out below to be better prepared when the game launches.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is also coming for Xbox Series S/X, but sometime later. It is included with Game Pass starting day one.