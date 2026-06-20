The world of Vampire Survivors is being expanded with comics and a graphic novel

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Poncle has been exploring many different routes and avenues to expand as of late. This has included themed versions of games that utilise the base formula of Vampire Survivors, including Warhammer Survivors and the recently announced Jujutsu Kaisen project too. But beyond this, there are still plans to evolve the Vampire Survivors franchise both in the form of the roguelike deckbuilder Vampire Crawlers but also in a new collaboration with comic book publisher Titan Comics.

We're told that Poncle and Titan Comics are teaming up for an array of comic books and a graphic novel based on the world of Vampire Survivors. For the comic, this will be a four-issue series that kicks off in September, and which will eventually lead to a collective graphic novel that brings the entire story together into one book, which will launch in March 2027.

As for what the story will be about, a press release mentions: "In this new story, familiar survivors venture through cursed realms filled with unspeakable creatures, hidden histories and increasingly bizarre mysteries as they begin uncovering secrets that were never meant to be found. As they seek answers and battle monsters in an endless library, a corrupted dairy plant, and even a mad forest, a terrible and shocking truth finally begins to reveal itself..."

The story will be penned by Nottingham creator David Hazan and with art from Jimmy Kucaj, with this pair previously working together on Dread the Halls. The first issue will debut on September 9 and you can see its cover art below.

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