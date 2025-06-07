The world of Gourdlets expands with a relaxing building and fishing game

There have been a handful of proper world premieres at the Wholesome Games Direct showcase this year, and one example of this is the relaxing building and fishing game Gourdlets Together.

For those familiar with the name, this project is set in the Gourdlets world. It's all about designing your own little slice of heaven on a delightful island inhabited by vegetable folk. In an Animal Crossing-like fashion, you can unlock and create new buildings, speak with townsfolk to improve your relationship with them, chat with friends online, gather accessories to customise your home and island, and even spend a day at the watering hole to hone your fishing skills.

There is no word on a release date as of yet.