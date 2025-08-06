The world of football mourns Jorge Costa, Porto captain who died suddenly aged 53

HQ

Porto FC announced on Tuesday the sudden death of Jorge Costa, their Director of Professional football, and formerly captain of the team, one of the most oustanding players of his generation. He diead aged 53 as a result of a cardiac arrest during a training session.

"In this time of immense grief, Futebol Clube do Porto extends its deepest condolences to Jorge Costa's family, his friends, and all who shared unforgettable moments with him", Porto said in a statement. In his professional career, Costa made 383 appearances between 1990 and 2005, and won numerous titles including the 2004 Champions League, 2003 UEFA Cup and eight league titles.

He later toured the world as manager, including clubs in Romania, Turkey, Cyprus and even the Gaboan and Equatoguinean national team before returning to Porto in June 2024 as director of football.

Around the world, teams and players have shared their condolances to Costa's family and to the club, as well as politicians from Portugal, like President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa or Prime Minister Luís Montenegro, who said that "he was an athlete of my generation and an example of dedication and commitment to the teams he was a part of and to our national team".

Giannin Infantino, FIFA President, said of him that he "inspired generations with his leadership, determination, and passion for the game, leaving an unforgettable mark on FC Porto, the Portuguese National Team and on all those who had the privilege of knowing him."

"For history, besides being a player, coach, and director, he will remain a man of convictions, simple in manner, and strong in personality" said the Federação Portuguesa de Futebol.

Porto has announced that the doors of Estádio do Dragão will be open from Wednesday afternoon to those who wish to pay their respects, before the funeral on Thursday.