The world of Aurai expands with the arrival of Outward: Definitive Edition

Outward, the open-world fantasy role-playing game, which review you can read on Gamereactor here, will grow bigger on May 17 with the arrival of a Definitive Edition. An enhanced version for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC that features the base game plus two DLC: "The Three Brothers" and "The Soroboreans".

In this game, as in the original, players will have to bring out their adventurous side, either individually or with a friend, and fight terrible creatures, face harsh climates, protect themselves against disease, make sure they get enough sleep (I'm sure more than one of you has been told this before) and stay well hydrated.

On top of all this, to make things harder, there is "the Corruption", a dangerous and harmful material that spreads throughout this world and is defined as the radioactivity of the soul. This element has always existed in Aurai, but after Scourage's spell, it has created very dangerous monsters and destroyed entire cities.

Veteran players who already own the base game and the DLC "The Three Brothers" will get this Definitive Edition for free.