The world in Nightingale is procedural, but each creature has been hand-made

HQ

During June's Summer Game Fest we got a brief glimpse of Inflexion Games' Victorian-tinged fantasy title, Nightingale. A few days later we were able to speak again with Aaryn Flynn (whom we also interviewed in January of this year) to get more details about everything we saw during Geoff Keighley's event.

Specifically, when we talked about the world of Nightingale and the journey through the portals and how they were procedurally generated along with the world, this is what he told us:

"This is our own universe that we've created, taking some lessons from our experiences working on games like Mass Effect and Dragon Age and others. But this is our chance to create a new universe. It's contemporary fantasy, meaning it's set in a time when you're going to see some recognizable things, like guns, outfits and things like that. It's an altered story, meaning that the events and characters of the real world are echoed in this world as well, it's not completely fiction."

We also look at the survival element that permeates the gameplay experience. In addition to the crafting (which deserves a whole separate article), we look at the design of the enemies and monsters that populate this new world. Unlike the terran and portals (which do generate procedurally), each creature has been designed "by hand," to which Flynn added.

"That's right. We'll credit our art design teams for creating those creatures, they took a lot of Gothic influence and they are handmade, we procedurally generate our environments, but not our creatures, they're hand drawn and hand animated and created in 3D. I think they've done an amazing job and I'm so happy that those creature designs are resonating with foes as they see them. A little bit scary, a little bit of mysterious and old world in that way, and there's a lot more still to come."

It certainly looks like the pieces are falling just where Inflexion wants them to and first impressions of the work they've done with Nightingale seem to be very positive.

What do you think of the game?