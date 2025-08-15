The World Humanoid Robot Games have kicked off in China

HQ

The latest news on China . In a bid to showcase just how fast and far robotics have advanced, China has kicked off the World Humanoid Robot Games, an event which is essentially the equivalent of the Olympics for robots.

The games have seen 280 teams in attendance from as many as 16 countries around the world, including China, United States, Germany, and Brazil. The various teams in attendance are present and putting their bots through the ringer in a series of sporting challenges, be it athletics and table tennis, and even sorting medicine and handling materials.

As per Reuters, the games will run over the weekend and end on August 17, with over 500 robots battling it out in over 26 different events. You can watch the action as it happens live by heading over here.