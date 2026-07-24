The world has been left in an absolute state by Korra in the trailer for Avatar: Seven Havens

The new trailer for the latest Avatar series is here. Picking up long after the events of The Legend of Korra, Avatar: Seven Havens will follow the new Avatar, a young earthbender who discovers she has a long-lost twin. Together, they'll have to prove that the Avatar is humanity's saviour, not its destroyer.

In the trailer, we see that a world that once had its sights set on progress has been launched back into a prior age. A lot of the blame is on the last Avatar, Korra, but her brief cameo in the trailer makes me wonder whether she's really as responsible for the trashing of the world as the series first makes out.

Considering that in The Legend of Korra, the connections between the past Avatars and Korra was shattered, the new Avatar Pavi only has Korra to speak to. It'll be an interesting dynamic, and we'll have to see how the world can be restored to its former glory when Avatar: Seven Havens premieres on the 9th of October.