The world famous Switch 2 unit that was destroyed with a stapler sold for $250,000

As you may recall, there was quite an online outcry when it was revealed that Gamestop stapled receipts to Switch 2 boxes after purchase... and drove the staple straight through the screen. This became a viral story and, as we reported last week, the device was subsequently put up on eBay.

The money it raised was to go to charity (Children's Miracle Network Hospitals), and it turned out to be a tidy sum. The now-repaired Switch 2 unit went for $250,000, which may sound expensive, but it also included the stapler in question.

And with that, StapleGate should be considered concluded, even if it will never be forgotten.