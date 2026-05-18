The world famous Gundam statue in Tokyo is being removed late this summer

As you probably know, Netflix is working on a Gundam movie, which looks set to be a truly big-budget project. We base this assumption on the fact that it stars both Sydney Sweeney and Jason Isaacs, and filming is currently in full swing.

We don't know yet when it will premiere, but one might suspect that the world-famous, enormous (around 20 meters, scale 1:1) white RX-0 Unicorn Gundam standing outside a shopping mall in Odaiba would be a first-rate marketing tool. But the fact is, it won't be there when the movie premieres; after nine years, Japan Today is now reporting that it will be dismantled in a couple of months.

Bandai Namco hasn't commented on the decision, and it's a popular tourist destination that attracts people from all over the world, so it seems to be serving its purpose, and it also puts on spectacular light shows in the evenings. If you want to check it out, you'll find it in the Odaiba district (an artificial island), but you'll have to act fast, as it will be gone by the end of August, likely for good.

Although this is the most famous one, you'll also find massive Gundam statues in both Fukuoka and Osaka.