The working title for the Game of Thrones Jon Snow spinoff series has been revealed

It was only relatively recently that reports broke that a Game of Thrones spinoff series framed around Jon Snow was in the works. The show is expected to explore what happened to the famed character after the events of the main show, and likewise will see Kit Harington reprising his role. Today, we have a bunch of new details about the show, including its working title and where its idea came from, all of which has been revealed by A Song of Ice and Fire author George R.R. Martin.

"Our working title for the show is SNOW," Martin said in his latest blog post. "There are four live-action successor shows in development at HBO. Word got out about three of them some time ago."

Martin continued, "SNOW has been in development almost as long as the other three, but for whatever reason it was never announced and it never leaked... until now."

The fantasy author then further elaborated about the series, "There's not much more I can tell you, not until HBO gives me a green light. It seems as though Emilia Clarke has already mentioned that SNOW was Kit's idea in a recent interview. So that part is out. Yes, it was Kit Harrington who brought the idea to us. I cannot tell you the names of the writers/ showrunners, since that has not been cleared for release yet... but Kit brought them in too, his own team, and they are terrific."

There's no word on when the Snow series will be debuting, as it is still rather early in development. Martin even mentioned that it's still in the scripting stage, so don't expect it to pop up on your TV anytime soon.