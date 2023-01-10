The Workaholics movie has been cancelled

HQ

If you've been holding your breath for some news relating to the Workaholics movie that was supposed to be in the works for Paramount+, we unfortunately have some bad news. And this is because co-creator and star Adam DeVine has revealed that the project has been cancelled.

As stated in an Instagram post, it is said that the project was planned to start filming in five weeks but will not as the movie doesn't "fit [Paramount's] new 'global strategy'".

DeVine added, "We are deeply butt hurt about this decision because we were so excited to bring the weird one last time. I'm butt hurt that I don't get to work with my best friends again. I'm butt hurt for the fans, and I'm butt hurt for our loyal crew, and other cast members who are now going to have to scramble to find new jobs."

DeVine and the rest of the creators are looking to get the project made on and for another streamer as the post notes, meaning there is a chance we see the Workaholics movie in the future.