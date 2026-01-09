The wonderful world of Oz gets a terrifying twist in Gale: Yellow Brick Road

We've all been wowed and blown away by the return to the wonderful in the Wicked films, two musical epics that showcase the beauty and brilliance of this fantasy land. Now that Wicked has wrapped up, you might be searching for more from Oz, and if so, we have something that could be of interest.

Director Daniel Alexander has decided to put his own spin on the world of Oz in a new film based on a screenplay written by Matthew R. Ford. Unlike the former wondrous adventure, this film is frightening and terrifying, delivering an adventure ripped right out of one's nightmares and not their dreams.

Known as Gale: Yellow Brick Road, this is effectively a sequel to The Wizard of Oz, a film that picks up decades after that film and presents an elderly Dorothy Gale who begins to experience the call back to the land of Oz. After being traumatised by her first trip to this world, this elderly Dorothy attempts to warn her granddaughter about the dangers of Oz, only for the young Emily to be drawn in and forced to face her fears all the same.

As for some of the horrors in store, we're promised familiar faces that have been twisted by time, all on top of new characters that will make you uncomfortable too. The synopsis explains further with the following.

"Dorothy Gale, now an elderly woman haunted by her past, tries to warn her granddaughter Emily, but when visions become reality, Emily is drawn into a land once wondrous, now twisted by terror. There she discovers unsettling ties to her family and encounters both strange new figures and distorted echoes of the past."

The premiere date for Gale: Yellow Brick Road is set for February 11, for a one-night affair, suggesting that you will soon be able to watch the film digitally afterwards. As for an additional taste of what's to come, check out the film's trailer below.