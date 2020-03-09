The Wonderful 101 Kickstarter campaign has concluded

We already knew that The Wonderful 101 had done enough to get funded on Kickstarter, but now that the campaign has come to an end, we know exactly how successful it has been.

The truth is that The Wonderful 101 was funded almost straight away, but in the end, the upcoming port of the Wii U favourite pulled in ¥235,320,528 (that's roughly £1,747,255 / €2,016,489), significantly more than the original ¥5,425,000 target (again, that's roughly £40,281/ €46,487). After exceeding that initial target, a number of stretch goals were reached, with a Time Attack mode and a remixed soundtrack among the extras that fans will get.

The Kickstarter shows the campaign falling just short of the orchestral theme target, but apparently enough contributions were made during a funding drive on Twitch to reach that stretch goal too. Huzzah!

The Wonderful 101 Remastered is heading to PC, PS4, and Nintendo Switch on May 22 (or May 19 in the US and June 11 in Japan).