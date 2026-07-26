The Wolfheart Chronicles will be "as if Carrie met The Witcher", John Gwynne tells us

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If one thing became clear to us after meeting John Gwynne, it is that his two great passions are, first and foremost, his family, and secondly, his love of history and mythology. Until now, we thought he focused primarily on Norse mythology and his fascination with the Vikings, from whom he drew broader inspiration for his tetralogy The Faithful and the Fallen, also known by the title of his first novel, Malice, and particularly in his Bloodsworn trilogy, in which he explores the concept of what might have happened in that world of Vikings and gods a century after Ragnarök.

However, the Vikings and the Norse pantheon are to be left behind on his new literary journey, as he told us in our interview with Gwynne during his visit to the 15th Celsius 232 festival in Avilés (Asturias, Spain). You can find that interview, with localised subtitles, below.

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Although Gwynne feels, and will always feel, a fascination for the Viking world - which, according to him, would also make for a great video game in the style of God of War - in his next series he will venture further east, towards Slavic history and mythology, to draw inspiration for his series *The Wolfheart Chronicles*.

"I love all mythologies, I really do. And Slavic mythology is something that... there are certain elements of Slavic mythology that I absolutely love. And I think, you know, the forest witch is a trope, but I think, deep down, the root of all that is Baba Yaga, the Slavic witch who's a very unpleasant character." commented Gwynne. "My new series, The Wolfheart Chronicles, is a duology. The first book goes on sale in the UK in November and is titled The Wolves of War. This story features a very unpleasant witch inspired by Baba Yaga, but you also have the whole Slavic pantheon of creatures: there's the Rusalka, the Domovoi, the Leshen and the Upyr, so that's more or less the tone and style of the book."

Although, of course, his other major source of inspiration is his own life and his family. John Gwynne already mentioned during the panel with fans at the Celsius festival that his wife, Carolina, had been the direct inspiration for the character of Orka in the Bloodsworn series, and in The Wolfheart Chronicles, the main character is inspired by his daughter Harriet, who has a disability and was one of the reasons John began writing.

"But at its heart, [The Wolfheart Chronicles] is about a family with a disabled daughter who cannot speak but is developing unusual powers, so I'd sum it up in a sentence or two: it's as if Carrie - Stephen King's Carrie - had a child with The Witcher."

Be sure to watch the full interview with John Gwynne, in which he also talks about historical re-enactment, how difficult it is to put on chainmail, and how an incident involving it led him to always include a very special scene in each of his books.