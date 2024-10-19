The Wolf Man roars to life in this chilling new trailer

HQ

Leigh Whannell is back with yet another horror flick. And after helming the downright brilliant The Invisible Man, he's chosen to tackle another one of Universal's classic monsters. Namely The Wolf Man, which is set to hit theaters early next year—on January 17th.

This time around we're allowed a slightly closer look at the titular monster which bares down on a poor family who's forced to seek shelter in an old house. In the lead roles, we find Christopher Abbott and Julia Garner, and you can check out the trailer below as well as a complete synopsis.

Blake and his family are attacked by an unseen animal and, in a desperate escape, barricade themselves inside a farmhouse as the creature prowls the perimeter. As the night stretches on, however, Blake begins to behave strangely, transforming into something unrecognizable that soon jeopardizes his wife and daughter.

Are you excited for The Wolf Man?