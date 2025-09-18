The Wolf Among Us 2 writers reveal they have no idea what happened to the game

HQ

AdHoc Studio, the developer behind the upcoming superhero narrative game Dispatch, has confirmed that not only did its team write a script for The Wolf Among Us 2, but that they had to stall the project midway through because of Telltale.

Speaking with Eurogamer, AdHoc's co-founder Nick Herman (who also directed the first episode of The Wolf Among Us and was a part of the writing team for the game), said that the Season 2 they'd written was even better than the first game. "We wrote a season, Season Two. We think it's better than Season One - and we were on Season One. And yeah, we're really proud of it. We were doing tests. We were in cinematics and animation and stuff. And then basically they needed more time."

"They weren't... We weren't running the project. It was Telltale we were doing it in partnership with. And we couldn't wait around and do nothing, so we had to move on to Dispatch to keep the studio moving, and they needed to go their own way," he continued. "We're looking forward to seeing what they do with it."

Herman did say that he doesn't know how much of his team's version of the game will make it into the final product, but he wishes Telltale the best of luck. Now we've heard about a better Wolf Among Us 2, it's going to be even more difficult to wait for the game. We've not heard a peep from Telltale about it in some time, and it remains a mystery of what is taking so long for us to see more.