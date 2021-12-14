The Wolf Among Us 2 will get signs of life "soon"

HQ

The Wolf Among Us 2 was announced during The Game Awards of 2019 from the ashes of the re-founded and re-started Telltale Games. But since then, it's been completely quit and we didn't get any sign of life during this years The Game Awards either.

What we did get though, was the announcement of another Telltale game called The Expanse - A Telltale Series. So what happened to The Wolf Among Us 2? This has now been addressed in an open letter on the official website, where the studio explains "that we will be able to answer some of your questions soon..."

More precisely, this will be in the next issue of Game Informer (#342), "which hits in just a couple weeks". We'll get back to you with more information as soon as we our dirty paws on it.