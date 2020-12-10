The Wolf Among Us 2 will be shown in 2021

You're watching Advertisements

On Monday, Kieran wrote about the Reddit user that claimed The Wolf Among Us 2 would get a new trailer during tonight's The Game Awards show and that the game would arrive in late 2021. Now we know that at least one of those things isn't true.

The folks over at Telltale Games have announced that The Wolf Among Us 2 won't be at The Game Awards. There are some good news as well though, as we're told they're developing the entire season at once, so we might not have to wait too long between episodes when the game finally arrives.