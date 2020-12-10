Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
The Wolf Among Us 2

The Wolf Among Us 2 will be shown in 2021

Won't be at The Game Awards.

On Monday, Kieran wrote about the Reddit user that claimed The Wolf Among Us 2 would get a new trailer during tonight's The Game Awards show and that the game would arrive in late 2021. Now we know that at least one of those things isn't true.

The folks over at Telltale Games have announced that The Wolf Among Us 2 won't be at The Game Awards. There are some good news as well though, as we're told they're developing the entire season at once, so we might not have to wait too long between episodes when the game finally arrives.

