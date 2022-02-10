The Wolf Among Us 2 will be coming in 2023

HQ

Yesterday, Telltale officially revealed The Wolf Among Us 2 in a livestream, where we got to see a trailer for the game. During the reveal, it was mentioned that the game would be arriving in 2023, and alike previous Telltale games, would be coming with an episodic design, except this time when the first episode drops, the game will have finished development in its entirety. This is different to the previous development style that saw new episodes created after a previous one was released.

It was noted in the reveal that the episodes will be debuting with a "tighter cadence" and that when it does launch, The Wolf Among Us 2 will be available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series consoles.

As for the narrative and the actual game itself, the gameplay in the reveal trailer shows us that the story is set around six months after the conclusion of the original, and sees protagonist Bigby Wolf undergoing anger management all in a bid to control his werewolf outbreaks.

In typical The Wolf Among Us fashion, there are also various new fairytale characters to encounter, including the Tin Man and Scarecrow from The Wizard of Oz, both of which appeared in the trailer that you can watch for yourself below.