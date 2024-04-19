The Wolf Among Us 2 shows signs of life in new images

HQ

The Wolf Among Us released over ten years ago, and even though Telltale has put out a lot of games since then, it's hard not to see the adaptation of Fables as one of the studio's best titles. Fans have been eagerly anticipating the sequel, and now we have some news on it.

Via Geoff Keighley on Twitter, we can see four new images of The Wolf Among Us 2. These include a lot of new looks at Bigby. Whether he's looking pensively from a rooftop, investigating a crime scene, or sitting at what looks to be an AA meeting/some sort of group therapy session.

Keighley also confirmed the game is "now in production." Considering we first heard news of The Wolf Among Us 2 five years ago, it might seem strange that the game is still in the throes of production. But as a reminder, games take a lot of time to make these days and development restarted on The Wolf Among Us 2. Still, hopefully there's not too long of a wait until we can get back to our fable adventures.