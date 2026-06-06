The Wolf Among Us 2 returns after eight long years at Summer Game Fest, and The Wolf Among Us remastered releases this year

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Bigby's finally back! The Wolf Among Us 2 has got a new release date, as well as a brand-new trailer to remind us it exists, and that it looks like it could be a return to form for Telltale after a long time away.

As well as the confirmation that The Wolf Among Us 2 is coming out in 2027, we also got the reveal of The Wolf Among Us Remastered, a fresh way to play the more than a decade-old original title, coming this holiday season. If we didn't think The Wolf Among Us was back, and some thought that it was canned before, now we have confirmation Bigby and Fabletown aren't going anywhere.

Now that Dispatch has proven there's a big audience out there for story-driven point-and-click adventure games, or Telltale-likes, and now the space is wide open for Bigby Wolf's return. All that's left to see is if the game can live up to the long wait it's had us endure.