The Wolf Among Us 2 isn't cancelled, says Telltale

Telltale Games has confirmed that The Wolf Among Us 2 has not been cancelled. Originally revealed back in 2017 (before Telltale got shut down, then revived, so the game was re-announced in 2019), we've actually not seen that much from The Wolf Among Us 2.

The game was meant to release this year, but it doesn't seem like that's going to happen. It even led to speculation online that Telltale had decided to shelve the game. In a response given to Eurogamer, though, Telltale confirms that this isn't the case.

"As a rule, we don't comment on rumours and unsubstantiated reddit threads," Telltale wrote. "But development on The Wolf Among Us 2 continues and we're excited to share more about the game with Telltale fans and our community when the time is right."

The Wolf Among Us 2 getting cancelled would be a huge blow to fans. Picking up Bigby Wolf's tale once more is something that a lot of people have been asking for since the original game launched back in 2013.