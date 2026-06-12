The Wolf Among Us 2 is 8-12 hours long, won't make you wait for new episodes

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Back in the day, Telltale games would give you an episode, tease the next one, and then disappear for a little while as the developers worked on it. It was a unique way of releasing a video game, and while Dispatch did something similar at the tail end of last year, it seems the new Telltale isn't interested in making us wait to play new episodes.

The Wolf Among Us 2 is still an episodic game, IGN notes, but if you want to play through all of the episodes at once, you can. The full experience will take around 8-12 hours, but of course the choices you make in the story will likely lead you to want to replay the game and see how things can turn out in Bigby's second big case.

Taking place six months after the events of the first game, Bigby Wolf finds himself on the hunt for a serial killer. As well as all the Fables we know from before, this game will focus on a Mundy detective named Faye, who quickly finds out in this world magic is real and can be extremely dangerous.

The Wolf Among Us 2 is set to release in 2027.