The Wolf Among Us 2 development has "restarted"

Just last week we found out that The Wolf Among Us 2 development has been officially revived, but perhaps revived isn't the right word, as CEO of LCG Entertainment/Telltale Jamie Ottilie has told USgamer that development has actually started over.

"We have completely restarted the development of the game," he said. "We felt it best to give the new creative team a clean slate to start with."

AdHoc Studio is leading the development of this sequel, made up of former Telltale developers, even some that worked on the first season of the game.

Ottilie adds that he's looking to bring on more former Telltale employees as time goes by, but it's uncertain whether those who originally worked on The Wolf Among Us 2 (before its original cancelation) will come back.

Ottilie adds that LCG Entertainment/Telltale is "currently working with several other former Telltale [employees] on a freelance basis."

"We will be opening more full-time positions early next year and have other former TTG employees in mind for key roles on the project."

