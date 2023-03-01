The Wolf Among Us 2 delayed to 2024

HQ

It's safe to say fans of The Wolf Among Us have gone through a roller-coaster of emotions for close to six years. The Wolf Among Us 2 was officially revealed back in 2017, but basically vanished from the face of the earth when Telltale was essentially shut down one year later. Another year went by before the project was revived by the "new" Telltale. This lead to a couple of broken promises about showing the game "soon" until it the studio finally announced a 2023 launch February last year. Well, here comes the bad news again.

Telltale has once again gone on Twitter to reveal that The Wolf Among Us 2 already has been delayed out of 2023. All we're told is that the team needs more time to deliver "the sequel fans deserve and doing what's right for the game while protecting the health of our team".

Fair enough, as we don't want developers to crunch too much nor an unfinished game, but it's still disappointing to hear the wait keeps getting longer.