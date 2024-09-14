The Woke Content Detector is deranged and trying to stop people playing some of the best games out there

HQ

The word 'Woke' has become such a meaningless one in recent years, often used by certain groups to explain anything they don't particularly like without really going into why. With the pushes against DEI in gaming in recent times, we've even got to the point now where there's a massive list of games that have "woke content."

The curated list is a long one, and I probably spent way too much time looking for it, but as you can expect, a lot of what is considered "woke content" resides around pro LGBTQ+ messaging. In some cases, games like The Outer Worlds, Nier: Automata, and Red Dead Redemption 2 get away with it, while others are not recommended. Even stand-out hits from recent years like Elden Ring and Baldur's Gate III are vilified for their content inclusions. One would think that for something to be so heinous it must force the player to interact with this wokeness, but no. It seems that just having it is enough. Even Among Us is classified as too woke.

What's also interesting is that the games that do get a pass like Alex Jones: NWO Wars and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (weirdly enough) aren't really explained. They're just given a label of no woke content, which doesn't really show what makes it so good. If you look at this list and genuinely believe it's a properly curated collection of games worth playing, maybe just take a minute and ask whether a video game character being gay is really the biggest problem you have right now.