The Witness and Braid creators will reveal new game at The Game Awards

It's been very close to ten years since Jonathan Blow and the other talented developers at Thekla, Inc. released their last game, The Witness (let's just say Braid, Anniversary Edition doesn't count), so we've waited a very long time for the follow-up to what I still think is one of the best and most memorable puzzle games ever. Fortunately, the wait will soon be over.

Jonathan Blow has published a video on Youtube where he reveals that Thekla's new game will be unveiled at The Game Awards in 25 hours. He'll even be at the show, so it wouldn't surprise me if Geoff Keighley invites him on stage to tell us a little more about the game after the reveal trailer.

We're not told much about the game, but Blow says that it'll obviously not be like Diablo or anything like that. Not exactly surprising when it's being made by the same studio that did games like Braid and The Witness.