Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Witcher (Netflix)

The Witcher's showrunner is "really excited" about the Geralt recasting

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich has touched upon Henry Cavill leaving and Liam Hemsworth taking over the iconic role.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

There has been a fair amount of criticism against Netflix's The Witcher adaptation ever since the first season debuted on the streamer, but this has only grown following the premiere of Season 2 and the recent news that fan-favourite star Henry Cavill would be leaving the role of Geralt of Rivia behind.

With Liam Hemsworth being tapped to come in and take over the mantle of the White Wolf, showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich recently sat down with GamesRadar to talk about the recasting.

"I'm so excited for viewers. I think that it's just a new chapter for us. And I think new chapters bring new energy and that people will find things to love. So yeah, personally, I'm really excited."

Cavill will play Geralt in the upcoming Season 3, but will then hand his silver sword over to Hemsworth for Season 4 and onwards.

The Witcher (Netflix)

Related texts

0
The Witcher S2 (Netflix)

The Witcher S2 (Netflix)
SERIES. Written by Petter Hegevall

On december the 17th, Netflix Geralt of Rivia goes to war on all monsters once more and we have watched the three first episodes...



Loading next content