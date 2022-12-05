The Witcher's showrunner is "really excited" about the Geralt recasting

There has been a fair amount of criticism against Netflix's The Witcher adaptation ever since the first season debuted on the streamer, but this has only grown following the premiere of Season 2 and the recent news that fan-favourite star Henry Cavill would be leaving the role of Geralt of Rivia behind.

With Liam Hemsworth being tapped to come in and take over the mantle of the White Wolf, showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich recently sat down with GamesRadar to talk about the recasting.

"I'm so excited for viewers. I think that it's just a new chapter for us. And I think new chapters bring new energy and that people will find things to love. So yeah, personally, I'm really excited."

Cavill will play Geralt in the upcoming Season 3, but will then hand his silver sword over to Hemsworth for Season 4 and onwards.