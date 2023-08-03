The Witcher's executive producer blames TikTok for simplified plot

HQ

In response to the criticism that The Witcher strays too far from its source material, executive producer Tomek Baginski explains that the "higher level of nuance and complexity will have a smaller range," implying that were the show to better reflect the storytelling of the books, it wouldn't reach as wide of an audience.

Baginski was speaking with Polish outlet Wyborcza in an interview later transcribed by Redanian Intelligence. He recalled a film named Hardkor 44, a sci-fi movie that was "incomprehensible" for Americans. From that experience, Baginski learned that "when a series is made for a huge mass of viewers, with different experiences, from different parts of the world, and a large part of them are Americans, these simplifications not only make sense, they are necessary."

"It's painful for us, and for me too, but the higher level of nuance and complexity will have a smaller range, it won't reach people. Sometimes it may go too far, but we have to make these decisions and accept them," he continued. In another interview with Imponderabilia, Baginski also went after the youth culture of today, including YouTube and TikTok. "When it comes to shows, the younger the public is, the logic of the plot is less significant," he said. "Just emotions. Just pure emotions. A bare emotional mix. Those people grew up on TikTok and YouTube, they jump from video to video."

