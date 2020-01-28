The Witcher's author was not very involved with Netflix show

With the recent success of Netflix's The Witcher series, many have tried getting a sit down with Andrzej Sapkowski to see how he feels about the show and talk about his involvement. io9 had that opportunity recently and tried to find out what Sapkowski thought and what influence he had.

When first asked about his reservations on the show he responded: "I must confess I was reluctant at first. I have been approached before by many people, mostly far from being serious. So I practically lost hope and was difficult to persuade when suddenly another offer appeared".

The outlet goes on to ask about his overall involvement on the show and to our surprise, he responded with: "Not very much, on my own request. I do not like working too hard or too long. By the way, I do not like working at all. 'Let he who is without sin cast the first stone at me.' John 8:7."

They then went on to ask Sapkowski for his reaction on the fact that 500,000 books were being reprinted after demand has risen since then show and rather comically he replied:

"How do you expect I answer this question? That I despaired? Shed tears? Considered suicide? No sir. My feelings were rather obvious and not excessively complex."

Elsewhere during the interview, he was asked if there was anything that he felt didn't successfully translate to the small screen, to which Sapkowski replied: "I would have to be an idiot to say. My name appears in the credits."

It would appear that Sapkowski is not too fond of interviews these days, or working at all for that matter. He clearly feels that he has done his part for the community with the books and now it appears as though he is just happy to sit back and watch it all drift on by. Fair play to him.

