The Witcher's Anya Chalotra comments on criticism over being cast as Yennefer

Netflix's attempt at making a live-action version of The Witcher has been generally poorly received. It started off with a few kinks in its armour, and over the years it just became worse, to the point where new seasons hardly feel like appointment viewing. Much of the criticism directed at the show is warranted, but what isn't was the rather vile discourse surrounding Anya Chalotra being cast as Yennefer.

The actress was targeted for her appearance and ethnicity, despite the fact that she was one of the better presences in the series, and naturally this hit the actress who was quite new to having a celebrity status hard.

Speaking to The Guardian, Chalotra commented on the criticism she faced: "I'm not on social media. I stopped. I haven't been on it for a long time. The first season, for me ... there was a lot of negativity. A lot of positive as well, but obviously the negative ... This was one of my first jobs. It hit me hard. I learned very quickly that it can all be quite intense."

Chalotra even describes joining The Witcher as a "baptism of fire" and going as far as to say that it was a "daunting, but so thrilling" experience.

