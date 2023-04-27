The Witcher writers didn't know Season 3 would be split into two volumes

The Witcher writers were unaware that Season 3 of the show would be split into two volumes when they were initially drafting the season.

As outlined by Lauren Hissrich, the writers weren't aware that like You and Stranger Things, The Witcher was going to be split up into two volumes, so that Netflix could eek out some more conversation around its bigger shows.

"When we wrote the season, we didn't have batching in mind," Hissrich said. "That said, for any fans who are familiar with The Time of Contempt novel, there's an epic event that explodes the Continent as we know it — the lead-up to which provided a perfect cliff-hanger for us. We couldn't have planned it better."

Book fans will likely have a couple of ideas on what Hissrich is talking about here, and considering the vast departures Season 2 took from the books, it sounds positive to hear that the original story is being adhered to somewhat. We'll have to see how closely the show sticks to the books this time around.