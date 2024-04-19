The Witcher will end with a fifth and final season

HQ

Netflix has announced that its The Witcher TV series will be coming to an end. Granted, that won't be for a little while, as the live-action version of the fantasy novels will be back for both a fourth and then a final fifth season first.

Netflix has affirmed that Season 4 is currently in production, and we have been given a teaser of this in the form of a glimpse into the table read of the script, wherein we get a first look at new Geralt of Rivia Liam Hemsworth interacting with the cast.

There is no word officially in regard to when Season 4 or 5 will arrive, but no doubt we can expect Season 4 likely sometime in the first half of 2025, if production has now fully started.