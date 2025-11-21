The Witcher voice actor praises Liam Hemsworth's performance in Netflix series

HQ

It's incredibly tough, taking over the role of someone else four seasons into a show. Liam Hemsworth had a thankless task turning into Geralt for the final seasons of The Witcher, and even if the reviews don't find him convincing, his fellow Geralt Doug Cockle, who voiced the character in the games, is pleased by his performance.

"I loved Henry. He was a fantastic Witcher, Geralt, specifically, so I was sad to see him go, but I have watched the newest season, and I think Liam holds up pretty well," Cockle told GamesRadar at the Golden Joystick Awards. "He's different. He's made it his own character, and that's what he should have done as an actor, and I think he's done a fantastic job. So I'm looking forward to seeing Season Five eventually, and seeing where it goes."

Hemsworth doesn't have long left in his time as Geralt, as The Witcher will conclude on Netflix with its fifth season, which is expected to premiere late next year. The adaptation hasn't pleased most fans, it's safe to say, but there have been actors who have clearly given it their all, and deserve praise for that.