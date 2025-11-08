The Witcher viewership plummets in wake of Cavill's exit

HQ

Liam Hemsworth may have been praised by both colleagues and the production team, but the fans who have followed the series don't seem as thrilled about this new version of Geralt of Rivia. This is clearly reflected in the official numbers which reveals a massive dip in viewership compared to when Cavill headed up the show.

So how bad is it? The fourth season pulled in 7.4 million views during its first four days. This can be compared to the second season, which at its premiere attracted nearly 19 million viewers during its first four days. In total hours watched, season four landed at 53.2 million hours - far from season two's 142.43 million.

That's essentially half compared to before. In fact, The Witcher's fourth season doesn't even hold up against other Netflix titles. For example, the comedy Nobody Wants This drew 8.6 million views at launch - clearly outperforming Hemsworth and his Witcher outing. The numbers speak for themselves, and it doesn't bode well for the fifth season. But who knows, maybe Hemsworth's Witcher will manage to enchant audiences eventually.

What are your thoughts on the fourth season and Hemsworth as Geralt?