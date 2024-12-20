The Witcher veterans unveil new dark AAA fantasy role-playing game next month

Back in 2022, a number of CD Projekt RED veterans, including The Witcher 3: Wild Hunts Game and Art Directors, left the studio to form Rebel Wolves and have since been working on what they hope will be a trilogy of dark, open-world action role-playing games set in a brutal fantasy universe they call the "Dawnwalker Saga".

The first game, The Blood of Dawnwalker, is in active development right now with Bandai Namco as publisher, and they are now gearing up for a formal reveal of this game. Via a press release, Rebel Wolves says they will be hosting a livestream on January 13th at 22:00 CET, where you can watch the game being revealed.

"Gather round and see how medieval, 14th-century Europe confronts legends through the eyes of Dawnwalker. Hear about Vale Sangora - its turbulent history, natural landscapes, and secret inhabitants. Witness the premiere of a CGI trailer serving as the game's opening, learn about the game's pillars and main concepts, including origins, world, lore, story, narrative and art, and have a tiny glimpse into its gameplay."

Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz is the director of the game, and he was with CD Projekt RED for 13 years before that.