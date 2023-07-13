Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
The Witcher

The Witcher trailer hypes up Henry Cavill's last three episodes

Is this the first tease of how Liam Hemsworth will replace him?

HQ

We got the first part of The Witcher: Season 3 on the 29th of June, but the season isn't over yet. Netflix decided to split Henry Cavill's last season as Geralt of Rivia into two, so we're getting the last three episodes on the 27th of July. It's now time to start preparing for that.

This in the form of a new trailer that you can see below. It shows that the final three episodes of The Witcher's third season will take everything to another level, as the true battle and drama begins. It also plays with the fact that we know Liam Hemsworth is set to replace Henry Cavill as Geralt in a 'lore accurate' way. We'll see if this is just Netflix teasing or if the show will actually "kill" Cavill's Geralt in exactly two weeks from now.

HQ

