The Witcher tops Netflix's TV charts from the past week

Netflix has released the list of top ten movies and shows from the last week, and unsurprisingly, despite a lot of backlash from dedicated Witcher fans, Season 3 of The Witcher sits comfortably at the top of the charts.

With 73 million hours viewed and just over 15 million views, The Witcher takes the top spot from Black Mirror: Season 6, which has pulled in half as many views as the previous week.

It should be said that this season of The Witcher will have a long way to go if it intends to catch up with the heights that the first season reached, as that is still the ninth most-watched English Netflix series of all-time, with 83 million views and over 663 million hours viewed to boot.

As for the movie space, Extraction 2 continues its reign at the top of the charts for the third week running.