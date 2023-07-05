Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Witcher

The Witcher tops Netflix's TV charts from the past week

While Extraction 2 remains at the top of the films chart.

Netflix has released the list of top ten movies and shows from the last week, and unsurprisingly, despite a lot of backlash from dedicated Witcher fans, Season 3 of The Witcher sits comfortably at the top of the charts.

With 73 million hours viewed and just over 15 million views, The Witcher takes the top spot from Black Mirror: Season 6, which has pulled in half as many views as the previous week.

It should be said that this season of The Witcher will have a long way to go if it intends to catch up with the heights that the first season reached, as that is still the ninth most-watched English Netflix series of all-time, with 83 million views and over 663 million hours viewed to boot.

As for the movie space, Extraction 2 continues its reign at the top of the charts for the third week running.

The Witcher

