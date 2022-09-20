The Witcher: The Ballad of Two Wolves is an upcoming new comic book series

HQ

The Witcher is a big thing both in video games and on Netflix. There are also comics, and pretty soon we will get more. Dark Horse Comics and CD Projekt Red are releasing The Witcher: The Ballad of Two Wolves. The comic book series will have 4 issues, and the first is coming out on December 21, 2022.

As you might imagine, story starts when Geralt of Rivia is asked to come to a town and to deal a problem with monsters. This time it is about a werewolf and three piglet sisters. It is clear, that an inspiration has been drawn from Little Red Riding Hood and The Three Little Pigs.

Series has been written by Bartosz Sztybor, who is also known for comic book stories The Witcher: Fading Memories and The Witcher: Witch's Lament. Miki Montelló is doing the art and coloring, while lettering is done by Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou.

Dark Horse Comics/CD Projekt Red

