The Witcher teaser medallion is not for School of the Wolf

HQ

CD Projekt has revealed a tiny little bit of extra information about the upcoming The Witcher game that it is developing. It comes in the form of a clarification in what we are shown in the teaser image, a clarification that reveals the medallion in the image is in fact not a redesigned one for School of the Wolf, but rather a medallion for a new school that is rooted in fan-fiction and very briefly here and there elsewhere.

The medallion is in fact supposed to depict a Lynx, as global community director Marcin Momot clarified on Twitter, which suggests the upcoming game will revolve around the largely unexplored School of the Lynx.

There's not really much else to go on, as Momot simply revealed the information by replying to a comment that said, "looks like a lynx", with a gif of Kenan Thompson nodding. What do you think about this development though, would you be interested in starting a new adventure under a new Witcher school?