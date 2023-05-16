Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Project Sirius

The Witcher spin-off studio suffers lay-offs

The Molasses Flood recently rebooted work on Project Sirius.

The Molasses Flood, the development studio currently working on The Witcher multiplayer spin-off Project Sirius, has recently seen a multitude of its staff laid off.

The total number of laid-off staff is unknown, and there hasn't even been an official word from either The Molasses Flood or CD Projekt Red. Former employees in technical narrative designer Robert Bailey and environmental artist Eleanore Falck instead took to Twitter to reveal there had been lay-offs.


Details will likely remain light so long as the only information we have comes from these former employees, but this still isn't a good look for The Witcher spin-off. In late March, it was confirmed that development on the title had been rebooted, and with lay-offs at the studio, work is likely not going much quicker on the game.

Project Sirius

