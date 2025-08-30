The Witcher spin-off The Rats reportedly a "disaster" at Netflix

HQ

The Witcher spin-off show The Rats was reportedly a "disaster" behind the scenes, with Netflix not considering the prequel project to be releasable in its current state. After finishing filming prematurely in 2023, sources speaking to Redanian Intelligence have given bits and pieces of information on this apparent horror show of a project.

Some said it's worse than Blood Origin, another The Witcher spin-off which garnered some horrendous reviews at the time of its release. Filming on The Rats was apparently cut short after just two months, with the footage being scraped together to make a single special feature rather than a full miniseries as intended.

Filming was meant to last six months, but the WGA strike and other factors got in the way. As it stands, we still have no release period for The Rats, which is a prequel series designed to showcase the gang of misfits that takes Ciri in towards the end of The Witcher Season 3. Freya Allen is not a part of this project.