The Witcher spin-off studio fully merged into CD Projekt Red

Back in 2021, The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077 studio CD Projekt Red acquired The Molasses Flood. Since then, the Boston-based developer has been working on a spin-off of The Witcher IP, which is codenamed Project Sirius.

This week, as spotted by Eurogamer, The Molasses Flood has confirmed that the studio has been merged entirely with CD Projekt Red. "We want to let you know that on April 1, 2025, The Molasses Flood LLC ('TMF') merged with CD Projekt Red Inc. ('CDPR Inc.'), a company being a part of the CD Projekt Group," reads a message on the developer's website.

The Molasses Flood has ceased operations as a separate legal entity, but will continue under CD Projekt Red as part of the CD Projekt Group. While this may concern some, especially after the layoffs at the studio a couple of years ago, there is hope amongst The Molasses Flood developers.

On LinkedIn, co-founder of the studio Damian Isla made a statement announcing his departure, where he also said he believed the merger was a good thing for the studio. "Obviously this is a big change. TMF has been a huge part of my life for the past decade plus, and I'm proud [to] have been a part of building something that lasted as long as TMF did, in a market environment often quite hostile to tiny teams like ours," he wrote.

Project Sirius is still in development. We currently don't have any updates on release information, but perhaps this merger is a step in the right direction for the future of the project.