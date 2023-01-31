Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Witcher 4

The Witcher: Sirius will include co-op and character classes

The game could be making some big departures from the traditional CD Projekt Red formula.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The Witcher: Project Sirius, which is being developed by The Molasses Flood, will include co-op, a non-linear story, and character classes for players to pick from.

This is according to a job listing for a narrative director at The Molasses Flood, which mentions the story elements, while another advertisement for a senior multiplayer designer tells us there will be "various game modes, player progression, and social systems." There are also hints to a class system that could even allow players to pick from different Witcher schools.

The Witcher: Sirius certainly seems a departure from the formula set by CD Projekt Red. However, with the franchise moving away from the story of Geralt, we can only expect future Witcher games to be trying out a few new things.

As well as The Witcher: Sirius, there are two other games set in the universe. One is Polaris, the next entry in the series which will be the next game released. Then, there's the remake of the first Witcher game, which is set to release after Polaris.

The Witcher 4

Related texts



Loading next content