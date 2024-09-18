The Witcher: Sirens of The Deep premieres in February

HQ

After a decent start for Netflix's The Witcher series, many felt it strayed too far from the source material in season two and especially three. One of those who felt this way seems to have been Geralt actor Henry Cavill who dropped out, and in the upcoming season four it is Liam Hemsworth who plays the character for what Netflix says later will be a fifth and final season.

However, this isn't the only The Witcher-related thing Netflix is working on, and now the streaming giant has announced that their animated feature film The Witcher: Sirens of The Deep (which is the sequel to 2021's The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf) premieres on February 11 next year. Previously it was said that it would be released late this year, but this will obviously not be the case.

We also get a first look at the movie, and if you think Geralt sounds familiar, it's because Doug Cockle (who plays the character in the games) is lending his voice, while Jaskier is played by Joey Batey from the TV series. Check it out below.