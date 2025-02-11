HQ

Despite originally being a beloved fantasy series of novels and then spiralling off to become one of the most acclaimed and well-known RPG series in video games, The Witcher has struggled to find a similar unanimously adored place in the film and TV space. The live-action series from Netflix has been riddled with issues, so much so that Henry Cavill decided to exit the role of Geralt of Rivia and instead let Liam Hemsworth take over for the coming final seasons. The spinoff series Blood Origin was not well-received at all and led to a flurry of conflict and frustration in the community, all while the animation The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf performed okay, albeit under the radar, and instead focussed on a sexy Vesemir rather than the White Wolf, who fans want to see front and centre. This wobbly past has led me to be a tad sceptical about The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep, another animated effort that this time not only revolves around Geralt but looks to adapt a familiar story.

HQ

While the live-action series focuses mostly on the core books (and some of the short stories in The Last Wish), this anime film instead looks to specifically explore the A Little Sacrifice short story that appeared in Sword of Destiny. It's a tale that in written form spans around only 60 pages and tells how Geralt and Dandelion (Jaskier here) visit a coastal town and are tasked with stopping seaborne monsters from killing sailors. It all seems very straightforward until a shroud of deception is removed, revealing that there are deeper reasons and powers that are igniting a conflict that the Witcher is now looking to prevent.

The core story works well, but as is the case with the live-action series, several liberties are taken with the plot that often make a devoted fan scratch their head a tad. These liberties have largely been unsuccessfully received by fans in the live-action world, so why the creators also felt the need to twist the story here leaves me unsure and a bit baffled, especially since this isn't a six-episode season or even a 150-minute theatrical titan. It's a tight 90-minute animation that doesn't need additional fluff and silliness baked in to allow it to entertain. But hey ho, this is where we are with Netflix's The Witcher these days, so we move on.

This is an ad:

Aside from the slightly hard to stomach plot, the narrative, dialogue, and pacing is generally quite strong. For a film that lasts 90 minutes, you won't become bored or lose interest, as there's an even balance between politically-heavy intrigue and dialogue-leaden fluff and also thrilling monster-slaying action, fit for Witcher fans of all types. This story doesn't overstay its welcome and feels authentically The Witcher, with tons of detail and references and nods to the wider fantasy world that Netflix has been building within this IP.

To this extent, there are some returning names attached to the project. Anya Chalotra provides a brief appearance as Yennefer of Vengerberg and Joey Batey once again thrives as Jaskier. Due to the departure of Cavill and the incoming debut of Hemsworth as Geralt, the creators have thankfully gone in a direction that fans of CD Projekt Red's RPGs will love, as Doug Cockle returns to lend his signature gruff tone to Geralt, ultimately serving up perhaps the best TV/film version of the character yet. This Geralt has all the intricacies and dynamics that we love from the character and frankly I could listen to Cockle voicing the famed Witcher for hours and hours and never become tired or disappointed with it. Does Geralt speak too much in Sirens of the Deep? Perhaps a tad. But he's a fitting protagonist and lead and that's all that matters.

What I'm less taken by is some of the other performances. Christina Wren appears as Essi Daven (AKA Little Eye) and she serves up a performance that I perceived as confounding. The American actress gives Essi a strange cockney-like accent that just doesn't sound right in any way. It may sound pedantic to bring it up, but when the character opens her mouth, something just doesn't quite click, despite the dialogue itself being fine. Also, while the villains serve their purpose and fit into the traditional Witcher style structure where it's typically the humans who are the biggest monsters in the world, the mermaid villain who seems to channel her best impression of The Little Mermaid's Ursula, even by providing a brief musical number, didn't quite land with me either.

This is an ad:

In an animation sense, Sirens of the Deep looks fine and generally serves up great visuals, but the choppy and weird CG-like fight scenes do detract a tad as they feel less charismatic and lively than the traditional art direction used in the slower periods of the story.

But overall, The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep stands out as one of Netflix's better The Witcher productions. It is nowhere near the masterclass that CD Projekt dished out in 2015 or the novels by Andrzej Sapkowski, but it's consistently better than the live-action shows and, if anything, a little more compelling than 2021's Nightmare of the Wolf. If you like The Witcher, you'll enjoy this too, even if Cockle's Geralt is perhaps the best reason to stop by.