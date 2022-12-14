Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Potion Craft
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news
      The Witcher (Netflix)

      The Witcher showrunner denies that she disrespects the source material

      "I've never mocked the books. The books are my entire livelihood."

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field

      Back in October Beau DeMayo, a former writer on Netflix' The Witcher, criticised the series' showrunners and accused them of mocking the source material - a series of fantasy books by the Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski. Shortly afterwards, the main star Henry Cavill left the show amid rumours that he found the showrunners vision of Geralt of Rivia out of touch with the original novels and short stories version of the character.

      Now the series principal showrunner and narrative lead Lauren S. Hissrich has taken to Instagram to address the criticism and deny that she doesn't respect the source material.

      "I've never mocked the books. The books are my entire livelihood," writes Hissrich. "I have a great relationship with Mr. Sapkowski and writer's rooms are sacred and safe and - more than anything - supportive spaces. Don't believe everything you read."

      Hissrich also reveals that while se disagree with her former colleague Beau DeMayo, she still respects his contributions to the show:

      "I have great respect for Beau and the episodes he wrote. The striga episode is one of my favourites. He wrote the one where people came to Kaer Morhen and [SPOILERS] died which had a lot of backlash, but he was brave in telling the story he wanted to tell. It takes a lot of balls to do that. I respect that."

      The series has so far received quite mixed reactions from both critics and fans.

      Do you also think the Witcher has strayed too far off course?

      The Witcher (Netflix)

      Related texts

      0
      The Witcher S2 (Netflix)

      The Witcher S2 (Netflix)
      SERIES. Written by Petter Hegevall

      On december the 17th, Netflix Geralt of Rivia goes to war on all monsters once more and we have watched the three first episodes...



      Loading next content